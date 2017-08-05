If man doesn't care for nature; it hits back as climate change: PM Modi

Prime Minister on Saturday stressed that dialogue and debate is the only solution to the number of global challenges varying from to

The prime minister said this in a video message for the second edition of Samvad - Global Initiative on Conflict Avoidance and Environment Consciousness.

"As inter-connected and interdependent world of 21st-century battles a number of global challenges, from to climate change; I am confident that the solutions will be found through Asia's oldest traditions of dialogue and debate," Modi said.

He further said that Samvad (dialogue) is only way to cut through deep rooted religious stereotypes and prejudices that divide communities across world and 'sow seeds of conflict between nations.'

The prime minister said that he is a "product of the ancient Indian tradition that firmly believes in dialogue on difficult issues."

Giving examples from Indian mythology such as Lord Rama, Lord Krishna, Lord Buddha and Bhakta Prahlada, the Prime Minister said that the purpose of each of their actions was to uphold Dharma, which has sustained Indians from ancient to modern times.

Further calling for 'harmonious environmental consciousness', the Prime Minister said every individual should nurture and should not exploit it.

"If man does not nurture then reacts in the form of Man must relate to nature, man must revere nature, not merely consider it a resource to be exploited," he said.

The second edition of the conference is being organised in Yangon on Saturday and Sunday.

In September 2015, the Vivekananda Kendra had hosted the first edition of this conference in New Delhi.