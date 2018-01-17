If Pandya makes silly mistakes, don't compare him with me: Kapil Dev

India's legendary allrounder today said Pandya does not deserve to be compared with him if he keeps making silly mistakes like he did in the second Test against Pandya is often considered as India's best all-rounder since the days of the legendary Dev. Dev criticised Pandya's batting performance in the second Test against in Centurion. "If Pandya keeps making silly mistakes like these then he doesn't deserve to be compared with me," Dev told 'ABP' news. Dev was reacting to Pandya's dismissal in the second innings. a target of 287 in the fourth innings, were reeling at 65 for five when Pandya came into bat. Pandya was on 6 when he went for his famous ramp shot and chased a wide ball off Lungi Ngidi, only managing an edge to wicketkeeper In the first inning too, Pandya ran himself out when he forgot to ground his bat. The casual approach was criticised experts. "He definitely has a lot of talent, he has shown it in the first Test but I believe he needs to work on the mental aspect." Kapil said. Former also mentioned that comparing the two was not ideal because Pandya is still in early stages of his cricketing career. "I have played a lot of with Kapil, really there is no comparison.

Kapil played 15 years for with terrific performance and Pandya is only in his fifth Test match. There is a long way to go," Patil said.