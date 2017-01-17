IIM-A forays into online education with e-PGP for working executives

Foraying into short-term and long-term online education, the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A) on Monday launched a new two-year e-Post Graduate Programme in Management (ePGP) for working executives and entrepreneurs.

Offered on an interactive onsite learning (IOL) platform through technological partnership with online learning solutions provider Hughes Global Education, the programme will be offered through multiple tech-enabled classrooms across major cities.

According to Ashish Nanda, director of IIM-A, the ePGP is targeted towards working executives and entrepreneurs with an eligibility of minimum graduation score of 50 per cent and who can enrol through GMAT, CAT or the institute’s IIM Admission Test (IAT) scores. Nanda stated that the course has been designed, keeping in mind the requirements of the entrepreneurs and working executives to add value to their professional functioning and equipping them with knowledge in areas of management.

To commence from June 2017, the ePGP will have 800 classroom instruction hours, conducted during evening hours or over the weekends to suit the convenience of working executives or the business owners.