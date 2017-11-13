IIM-A job placements: Uber, Microsoft, others make offers, FinIQ tops list

The cluster three of Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad's (IIM-A) summer placement process saw major recruiters, including Microsoft, Uber, American Express, Abbott and picking up candidates.

Among these, made the highest number of offers ( 10). The cluster three, which was conducted on Sunday, comprised firms representing various cohorts, including consumer technology, pharma and healthcare, social enterprises and non-government organisations (NGOs), banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and core manufacturing, among others.

Overall, more than 50 firms participated in the third cluster.

Apart from key recruiters such as and in the consumer technology cohort, the BFSI cohort comprised the likes of Axis Bank, DBS Bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and

While pharma and healthcare firms like Abbott, AstraZeneca and Laboratories participated actively, the core manufacturing cohort included firms like Bajaj Auto and Cluster three also saw participation from renewable energy and green tech cohort comprising firms like Amplus Solar, Mytrah Energy and ReNew Power. Sprinklr was a major recruiter in the Enterprise Technology cohort.

Earlier, cluster one and two had seen more than 35 firms and over 45 firms participate, respectively. The two clusters comprised cohorts of investment banking and markets, management consulting, as well as private equity, venture capital, hedge funds, consumer goods, general management & leadership, government enterprises, consulting, and consumer services.