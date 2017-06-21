Tapping into e-learning, IIM-A to offer mix of online and offline courses

Riding on the back of rising demand for programs on newer subjects like design thinking, digital marketing, bitcoins and blockchain, the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A) has seen a significant rise in blended management development programmes (MDPs) this year.

In a bid to tap the growing online executive education market among the corporates, IIM-A will be offering six programmes that are blended or a mix of online and offline, Arvind Sahay, chairperson - MDP, IIM-A told Business Standard.

"This year we hope to have about 6 programmes that are blended (mix of online and offline). This is a substantial increase over last year - and will increase more next year. We are also going to have about 5 programmes that we are going to be delivering internationally across different countries in Asia," said Sahay.

In 2015-16, IIM-A had conducted over 60 open and 120 customised programs which rose to 72 open executive programs and 150 customised programs in 2016-17. As against this, in 2017-18, there would be 95 open and 160 customised programs, registering a 31 per cent and six per cent growth over the previous year, respectively.

According to Sahay, the trigger for the growth has been raising industry requirement for training of middle and senior management in latest sectoral issues.

"Customised program requirements tend to be driven by industry requirements. The financial service industry is looking at behavioural finance and neuroscience inputs for better management. Pharma seeks to upgrade skills to professionalise and upgrade to compete internationally and so on. Conglomerates are looking for more general management and leadership programs that are customised to their requirements. A VUCA world, requirements for learning to act and the need to upgrade skills and perspectives are key drivers for the increase in attendance of both OEPs and CEPs," said Sahay.

New programs in areas like design thinking, digital marketing and business models, bitcoins and blockchain, and neuroscience in marketing in open programs have been attracting interest apart from the regular programs on different functional areas and general management and leadership programs.

On the other hand, companies are also asking for more custom programs.

"These are some drivers of the VUCA world. Regulatory and economic changes are other drivers. Digitalisation is simply a symptom. What it causes is an increase in information availability and the velocity of impact of action and it changes the competitive landscape more quickly. All of these necessitate continuous learning, hence more executive education. With increased requirements of multi-skilling of personnel so that they are able to work across functions, there is also the need for more executive education," Sahay added.