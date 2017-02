The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Bill, 2017 which will provide these premiere institutions with the power to degrees is expected to be introduced in soon.

The Bill, recently cleared by the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, could even be brought to the today, sources said.

The government has dropped a provision contained in an earlier draft as per which the President of India would be the Visitor of all the IIMs.

The government has favoured greater autonomy to IIMs and has provided more powers to the Board of these institutes.