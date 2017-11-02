IIM Calcutta records 100% summer placement; NITI Aayog hires 5 students

has completed the process for the 2017-2019 batch and has achieved 100 per cent placement within a span of over two days.

A total of 180 firms across diverse sectors had come to for the summer placements, a press release said.

also visited the campus and made five prestigious offers, it said.

IIM Calcutta, the first triple crowned management school of the country, retained its crown as five private equity firms and seven investment banking firms participated in the process and doled out offers to the students.

Triple Crown is the accreditation awarded business schools worldwide by three major international accreditation bodies for Business Schools such as AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business), AMBA (Association of MBAs) and EQUIS.

The accreditation was awarded to 77 business schools across the globe till October 2017.

A total of 188 offers amounting to 41 per cent of the total batch were from finance and consulting sectors, the release said.

While Goldman Sachs made the highest number of offers in finance, the Boston Consulting Group was the top recruiter in consulting in terms of hiring number of students, it said.

Students also got placements in other major sectors like marketing, general management, e-commerce, operations and product management, the release said.

Coke, Uber and Aditya Birla Group were the top recruiters in marketing, operations and general management respectively, it added.