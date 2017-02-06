IIM Lucknow registers 100% placement in just three days

All the 435 students from the 31st batch of the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow (IIM-L), got job offers at the end of drive.

The recruitment drive witnessed participation of over 170 domestic and international recruiters, including EMAAR, McKinsey & Company, o3 Capital, Boston Consulting Group (BCG) etc.

The completion of season in just over three days testified IIM-L as a preferred recruitment destination for marketing, finance and consulting roles even in the backdrop of a volatile market, an Institute press communiqué said here on Monday.

The top 4 segments based on the roles offered were sales and marketing, finance, consulting and business development. The remaining offers emerged from domains viz. operations/supply chain, general management, systems/IT, market research, analytics and HR.

Some top recruiters across the segments included Accenture, Aditya Birla Group, Amazon, Avendus, Goldman Sachs, Hindustan Unilever, McKinsey & CoFirst-time and BCG.

First-time recruiters included Clinton Health Access Initiative, and Societe Generale.

The top segments based on the roles offered were sales & marketing (26%), finance (23%), consulting (22%), e-commerce (8%), systems/IT (12%) and general management (9%).

FMCG, telecom, digital media sectors saw offers from Airtel, Colgate Palmolive, Dr Reddy’s, GSK, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Marico, P&G, Pepsi, Samsung, Star TV and United Breweries.

The Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sector saw the participation of international firms, including Amex, Altisource, Capital, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citibank, DBS, HSBC, Goldman Sachs, ICICI Bank, Kotak Investment Banking, and Societe Generale.

In consulting domain, Accenture, Alvarez &Marsal, Avalon Consulting, Capgemini and Feedback Infra offered positions. Some firms from the IT/e-commerce/technology sectors were Amazon, Cloudtail, Paytm, Rivigo, Uber and Wipro.