IIM Sambalpur to start executive MBA, Phd this year, move to varsity campus

Indian Institute of Management-Sambalpur, one of the newly established IIMs, will double its intake capacity for MBA course and roll out executive programs from 2018.

“We have already increased our intake capacity from 60 to 120 for the MBA program. We plan to move to Sambalpur university campus by March end,” said the director of the management institute, Mahadeo Jaiswal.

"From there (university campus), we will start executive MBA (part-time) and PhD programs. We have the necessary approvals," Jaiswal added.

While executive MBA will be a two-year course, the PHD program will take three to four years to complete. The institute plans to have an intake capacity of 40 students for the executive MBA program and 20 for the PHD course.

IIM-Sambalapur is one among the third generation IIMs, which was announced in Budget 2014-15, along IIM-Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), IIM-Bodh Gaya (Bihar), IIM-Sirmaur (Himachal Pradesh), IIM-Nagpur (Maharashtra) and IIM-Amritsar (Punjab).

IIM-Sambalpur has been allotted 237 acres land at Basantpur for its permanent campus by the Government of Odisha.

Initially mentored by IIM Indore, IIM-Sambalpur was registered as a Society under Societies Registration Act, XXI of 1860 on August 19, 2015.

Jaiswal said, the placement is 100 per cent for the outgoing batch with average salary of Rs 1.2 million and highest compensation of Rs 5.1 million.

The business school has already done away with the mentoring from IIM-Indore.

It may be noted that Sambalpur, which has no air connectivity, was not the initial choice of the Union Human Resource Development Ministry, which initially opted for Bhubaneswar as the location for the IIM in Odisha.

The state government had said a neglected region in western Odisha was selected for the premier institute because it didn’t want Bhubaneswar to become base of all important institutions.