IISc best institution in India, Miranda House best college: HRD ministry

The (IISC) in Bengaluru was adjudged the overall in the country by the HRD Ministry's ranking framework.

Announcing the rankings at an event at the Vigyan Bhavan on Tuesday, HRD Minister said the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) has been adjudged the and the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIM-A) the best management institution.

According to the institutional ranking framework (NIRF), Delhi University's was the best college, premier healthcare institute AIIMS the best medical college and NLSIU-Bengaluru the best law school in the country.

In the university category, stood first, followed by (JNU) and (BHU).

The was established in 1909 by a visionary partnership of industrialist Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, the Maharaja of Mysore and the government of India, according to its official website.

Since its inception, the institute has laid a balanced emphasis on the pursuit of basic knowledge in science and engineering, as well as on the application of its research findings for industrial and social benefit.

In the words of its founder, J N Tata, the objectives of the institute are "to provide for advanced instruction and to conduct original investigations in all branches of knowledge as are likely to promote the material and industrial welfare of India.