IIT Bombay top ranked Indian institute in QS Asia University Rankings 2018

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has emerged as the only Indian institute to better its performance among the top 100 universities in the latest Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Asia 2018.

The top-ranked Indian institute in the QS Asia University Rankings, saw its best position at 34th rank in the last three years since its 46th rank in 2016. Earlier this year, was ranked 179th in the QS World University Rankings, showing an improvement in its 2017 performance by 40 places.

Other Indian institutes like ranked at 41, (48), Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore (51), (59), IIT Kharagpur (62), University of Delhi (72), IIT Roorkee (93) and IIT Guwahati (98) showed a decline in their respective rankings as against last year. For instance, in 2016, while was ranked 36, was ranked 43.

IISc registered the biggest decline in its positions by 18 places, down from 33 in 2017 to 51 in 2018.

had an overall score of 75.7 out of 100. In terms of different parameters, scored 88.1 in academic reputation, 97.5 in employer reputation, 44.5 in faculty-student ration, 96.3 in staff with PhD, 89.6 in papers per faculty, 9.7 in international faculty, 6.3 in international students, 10.9 in inbound exchange students, 9.1 in outbound exchange students, and 41.4 in citations per paper.

Among the 10 parameters, employer reputation indicated the strongest one for with a rank of 21 globally.

"This is a reflection of the excellent work being done by faculty and students of the institute," Devang Khakhar, director of stated.

Overall, the 2018 saw Nanyang Technological University of being top-ranked in the list, followed by University of Singapore, The University of Science and Technology, Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, and The University of at second, third, fourth and fifth ranks, respectively.



