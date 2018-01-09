IIT Delhi girl Chhavi Gupta, 20 others score 100 percentile in CAT

Delhi girl Chhavi Gupta is among the two women candidates to have scored perfect 100 in the (CAT).



An Delhi graduate in Biotechnology, Chhavi wants to join IIM-Ahmedabad.



"I'm pinning my hopes on IIM-Ahmedabad and I'm really looking forward to the interviews," Gupta told PTI.



She is currently working in Noida-based Opera Solutions.



An avid fiction lover, Chhavi has not zeroed down the area she would specialise in at the B school.



"All IIMs have common curriculum for the first year and in the second year one has to choose the specialisation. I haven't though of it yet and will make my choice then only," she added.



The of the (CAT) for which over 199,000 candidates had appeared were declared today. The exam is held for admission in top business schools, including the prestigious IIMs.



Similar to last year, 20 candidates have scored 100 in this year, however, the profiles of these candidates were different this year as compared to 2016.



In a trend shift, two women and three engineers are among the top scorers this year.



In 2016, all 20 candidates who scored 100 were men and engineers.