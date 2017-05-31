IIT Delhi's PhD scholar commits suicide on campus; no note recovered

-
ALSO READStudent suicide issue: IIT conducts parent-teacher meets, counselling IIT Delhi: Arvind Subramanian to give free classes under SWAYAM scheme IIT Roorkee won't hire its PhD students as faculty members Job offers down 10% at IIT placements this year but average packages are up DU, IIT-Delhi, AMU among 10 websites hacked; pro-Pakistan slogans displayed
-
A 27-year-old Ph.D scholar allegedly committed suicide today at the Nalanda apartment in IIT-Delhi.
The body of the woman, Manjula Devak, was found hanging at her flat around 7.38 pm, police said.
Her husband and in-laws stay in Bhopal.
She got married in 2013 and an inquiry by a sub- divisional magistrate will be carried out, police said.
Her friends were being questioned. No suicide note has been found.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU