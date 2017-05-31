IIT Delhi's PhD scholar commits suicide on campus; no note recovered

The body of the woman, Manjula Devak, was found hanging at her flat around 7.38 pm

A 27-year-old Ph.D scholar allegedly committed suicide today at the Nalanda apartment in IIT-Delhi.



The body of the woman, Manjula Devak, was found hanging at her flat around 7.38 pm, police said.



Her husband and in-laws stay in Bhopal.



She got married in 2013 and an inquiry by a sub- divisional magistrate will be carried out, police said.



Her friends were being questioned. No suicide note has been found.

Press Trust of India