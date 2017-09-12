JUST IN
IIT-Delhi sets up research facility on renewable energy

Centre of Excellence set up in collaboration with ReNew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) here has set up a centre to facilitate research in renewable energy.

The Centre of Excellence (COE) set up in collaboration with ReNew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd, a renewable energy company, was inaugurated on Tuesday by Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar.

"Industry participation is essential for creating solutions which are market ready and this COE will help solve critical problems in the clean energy sector. The centre will be a good example of taking forward industry academia partnership," Javadekar said.

The centre has been set up to establish a world-class research and development facility to develop cutting-edge renewable energy solutions, foster exchange of ideas between industry, academia and policy makers from across the world to promote faster adoption of renewable energy and offer research and internship opportunities for undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD students.

"The centre will be a hub at IIT Delhi for clean energy related research and the endeavour is to make it the most reputable and eminent centre for clean energy research.

"The Centre is currently undertaking research in the fields of integration of large scale solar rooftop capacity with the electricity distribution network using battery storage technology," IIT Director V Ramagopal Rao said.

First Published: Tue, September 12 2017. 17:35 IST

