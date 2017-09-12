IIT-Delhi sets up research facility on renewable energy

The prestigious (IIT) here has set up a centre to facilitate research in



The (COE) set up in collaboration with ReNew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd, a company, was inaugurated on Tuesday by Union HRD Minister



"Industry participation is essential for creating solutions which are market ready and this COE will help solve critical problems in the clean energy sector. The centre will be a good example of taking forward industry academia partnership," Javadekar said.



The centre has been set up to establish a world-class research and development facility to develop cutting-edge solutions, foster exchange of ideas between industry, academia and policy makers from across the world to promote faster adoption of and offer research and internship opportunities for undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD students.



"The centre will be a hub at for clean energy related research and the endeavour is to make it the most reputable and eminent centre for clean energy research.



"The Centre is currently undertaking research in the fields of integration of large scale solar rooftop capacity with the electricity distribution network using battery storage technology," IIT Director V Ramagopal Rao said.