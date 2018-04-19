JUST IN
IIT-Kanpur PhD student hangs himself in college hostel; cause unknown

Press Trust of India  |  Kanpur (UP) 

IIT Kanpur
IIT Kanpur | Photo credit: IIT Kanpur website

A student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, allegedly committed suicide on Thursday by hanging himself from the ceiling in his hostel room, police said.

Police identified the victim as Bheem Singh, a third-year student of Ph.D, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Akhilesh Kumar.

Singh, who hailed from Ferozabad, was staying at a hostel on IIT campus, the SSP said.

Singh's friends told police that he was under severe stress, the SSP said and added, The reason behind extreme step is yet to be ascertained as the victim had left no suicide note behind."

Singh was last seen on Tuesday, the SSP said.
First Published: Thu, April 19 2018. 11:34 IST

