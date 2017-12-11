IIT-Madras: 62% students placed in 1st phase; Citi, Intel top recruiters

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) has secured placements for 652 students, which is around 62 per cent of the total 1,049 students registered for campus placements in the first phase of the recruitment drive. The top five recruiters, Citi Group, Intel India, EXL Service, and Technologies, handed over 99 offer letters. The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) has secured placements for 652 students, which is around 62 per cent of the total 1,049 students registered for campus placements in the first phase of the recruitment drive. The top five recruiters, Citi Group, Intel India, EXL Service, and Technologies, handed over 99 offer letters.

A total of 763 offers were made by 211 companies during the first phase. Out of these, 32 start-ups made 85 offers with most of it being for analytics/ information technology (IT) jobs.

Citi has made most offers at 25, followed by Intel India Technology (20), EXL Service (19), (18), HCL Technologies (17). The second phase is likely to start during the third week of January 2018.

This year saw international offers go up to 23 by the end of Phase-I as compared to 10 last year. The top international recruiters include American software major Microsoft, transportation technology company Uber, American worldwide job search engine Indeed, American cloud data Management firm Rubrik, Japanese firms and

A total of 877 students have been placed so far, including 114 pre-placement offers, as against 745 students (73 pre-placement offers) during the same period last year.

Core and research & development sectors saw maximum recruitments, with 88 companies giving 343 offer letters, followed by information technology with 62 companies making 182 offers and analytics, finance and consulting sector seeing 59 companies making 233 offers.

Manu Santhanam, advisor, training and placement, Madras, said, "The placement of the postgraduate students was significantly better this year."

"While the total number of students (excluding PPO) placed was not different compared to the same time last year, the actual percentage of placements went up from 56 per cent last year to 62 per cent this year," Santhanam added.