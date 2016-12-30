IIT Madras websites hacked, institute says 'examining' issue

TRENDING ON BS
Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Some auxiliary websites of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras have been found hacked and the institute on Friday said it was examining the "vulnerabilities" that led to the hacking episode.

The institute said it runs a "main website and auxiliary sites," and these were "maintained by different entities," such as "centres, labs and student bodies".

"While the main website of IIT-M has not been hacked, some of the auxiliary sites were hacked yesterday. The hacking was discovered early in the morning and the auxiliary sites were taken down and subsequently restored," the institute said in a release.

"The institute is examining the vulnerabilities that led to the hacking of the auxiliary sites and is taking steps to address them," it added.

The hacking episode is also being debated in social media.

