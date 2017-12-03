IIT placements: Offers up by 40% in early slots, 400 hired from Roorkee

Offers are up by at least 40 per cent during the early slots of at various Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) centres across the country. Offers are up by at least 40 per cent during the early slots of at various Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) centres across the country.

saw offers jump by roughly 43 per cent to 290 offers from 65 companies in the first two days of campus placement, up from 203 offers from 45 companies.

In fact, saw one of the best openings this season by crossing the 400-mark in the number of offers in the first two days of the process, including (PPOs).

On the first and second day, the institute received 274 offers, including 13 international offers, from the likes of Redmond, Webstaff Co Ltd and Mercari.

"This is a tremendous start to the placement season and we hope to capitalise on it and end on a new high. We have so far crossed the landmark figure of 400 within just two days and hope to reach other milestones in the first phase of placements itself. Our students have also bagged 13 international offers in two days and this looks very promising," said N P Padhy, Placement In-charge,

The process of placement began on December 1.

Of a total of 274 offers that were handed out to students in the first two days of placement season, 92 were from the

Goldman Sachs, Uber, Tower Research, Schlumberger, Isro, ONGC, Qualcomm, Oracle, Flipkart, Walmart, and Samsung are among the companies that have visited the campus so far.

Until now, around nine start-up companies and 2 public sector undertaking (PSU) firms have participated in the placement rounds at

On the other hand, has attracted 195 offers in the early slots so far. This includes 11 international offers, up by over 20 per cent from 160 offers last year for slots 1.1 and 1.2.

In addition to day one placements, as many as 114 PPOs have been received by students of this year, over last year’s count of 73 offers.

The PPOs include offers from large recruiters such as Microsoft, and

Meanwhile, at IIT Guwahati, offers rose by 15.58 per cent, from 154 last year to 178 this year as far as day-one slots are concerned. Apart from this, the institute also bagged 75 PPOs on the first day itself.

On Day 2, around 90 others from the institute got placed in top firms, as marquee recruiters like Goldman Sachs, Samsung, Citi and Isro went on a talent hunt spree in the campus.

Among the lead recruiting sectors were information technology (IT), analytics, and consulting. These were followed by core, R&D and fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) segments.

Companies extending more than 10 offers at in the early slots this year included EXL Services, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, and Samsung Research Institute Bangalore. While analytics, finance and consulting had a combined share of 41 per cent, the core and R&D sectors made 32 per cent of the offers. IT followed with 25 per cent and FMCG accounted for two per cent of the overall offers made by recruiters.