Four people have been arrested along with 14 kg of cannabis (hashish) as the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted an inter-state racket of illegal drugs being sourced here from Himachal Pradesh.
Officials said an inter-state operation launched two days ago bore results yesterday and the NCB first intercepted three people on-board a car near the Jehangir Puri MIllegal drug racket bustedetro station.
They said a thorough search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 14 kg of cannabis (hashish or hash) cleverly concealed in the back seat and the questioning of the occupants led the sleuths to know that the contraband was sourced from Katrain village in Himachal's Kullu valley.
They said the trio led the NCB to a fourth person, also the alleged recipient of the cache, identified as one Gopal alias Gopal Seth in nearby Faridabad.
"The investigations revealed that the intercepted vehicle belonged to Gopal. The four people have been arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," NCB Zonal Director (Delhi) Madho Singh said.
The central anti-narcotics agency is now probing the source of the drugs from Himachal Pradesh and NCB officials said the racket was allegedly involved in supplying drugs like 'hashish' and 'charas' to various locations in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana's Faridabad, they said.
'Hashish' is consumed by smoking it with tobacco or alone in a pipe or using a rolling paper.
Illegal drug racket busted: NCB arrests 4 with 14 kg 'hash' sourced from HP
Officials said an inter-state operation launched two days ago bore results yesterday
Press Trust of India |
http://mybs.in/2USgfEf
Four people have been arrested along with 14 kg of cannabis (hashish) as the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted an inter-state racket of illegal drugs being sourced here from Himachal Pradesh.
- New to the stock market? Take your FirstStep
- Double Benefits Cashless Treatments plus Tax Savings
- Make Your Premium Payment Easier. Know more
- Plan now with just Rs.3000 p.m. Know more
- IIM Bangalore: Aerospace Management Programme
- Learn the Art of Investing through Sharekhan
- Get life cover worth Rs 1 CR Rs 18 per day
- Open Free Demat A/c with low brokerage fee
- Yet to open a Sharekhan Account?
Illegal drug racket busted: NCB arrests 4 with 14 kg 'hash' sourced from HP
Officials said an inter-state operation launched two days ago bore results yesterday'Hashish' is consumed by smoking it with tobacco or alone in a pipe or using a rolling paper Four people have been arrested along with 14 kg of cannabis (hashish) as the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted an inter-state racket of illegal drugs being sourced here from Himachal Pradesh.
Officials said an inter-state operation launched two days ago bore results yesterday and the NCB first intercepted three people on-board a car near the Jehangir Puri MIllegal drug racket bustedetro station.
They said a thorough search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 14 kg of cannabis (hashish or hash) cleverly concealed in the back seat and the questioning of the occupants led the sleuths to know that the contraband was sourced from Katrain village in Himachal's Kullu valley.
They said the trio led the NCB to a fourth person, also the alleged recipient of the cache, identified as one Gopal alias Gopal Seth in nearby Faridabad.
"The investigations revealed that the intercepted vehicle belonged to Gopal. The four people have been arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," NCB Zonal Director (Delhi) Madho Singh said.
The central anti-narcotics agency is now probing the source of the drugs from Himachal Pradesh and NCB officials said the racket was allegedly involved in supplying drugs like 'hashish' and 'charas' to various locations in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana's Faridabad, they said.
'Hashish' is consumed by smoking it with tobacco or alone in a pipe or using a rolling paper.