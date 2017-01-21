Illegal drug racket busted: NCB arrests 4 with 14 kg 'hash' sourced from HP

Four people have been arrested along with 14 kg of cannabis (hashish) as the (NCB) busted an inter-state racket of illegal being sourced here from Himachal Pradesh.



Officials said an inter-state operation launched two days ago bore results yesterday and the NCB first intercepted three people on-board a car near the Jehangir Puri Metro station.



They said a thorough search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 14 kg of cannabis ( or hash) cleverly concealed in the back seat and the questioning of the occupants led the sleuths to know that the contraband was sourced from Katrain village in Himachal's Kullu valley.



They said the trio led the NCB to a fourth person, also the alleged recipient of the cache, identified as one Gopal alias Gopal Seth in nearby Faridabad.



"The investigations revealed that the intercepted vehicle belonged to Gopal. The four people have been arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," NCB Zonal Director (Delhi) Madho Singh said.



The central anti-narcotics agency is now probing the source of the from and NCB officials said the racket was allegedly involved in supplying like 'hashish' and 'charas' to various locations in and Haryana's Faridabad, they said.



'Hashish' is consumed by smoking it with tobacco or alone in a pipe or using a rolling paper.

