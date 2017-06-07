Illegal phone connections case: Maran brothers appear in court

Former Union telecom minister and his brother Kalanidhi Maran, listed as main accused in the illegal telephone connections case, appeared in a court here today.

Five other accused in the case also appeared before the 13th Special Judge Jawahar, who posted the matter to July 28 for framing of charges.

The had on December 9, 2016, filed a charge sheet against and his brother Kalanithi among others, for allegedly using 764 high-speed data lines at the former's residence which were used by Sun TV channel, causing a loss of Rs 1.78 crore to the exchequer.

The high-end telecommunication facilities were illegally under the service category for which bills were not raised for 2004-07.

S Kannan, the Chief technical Assistant of SUN TV and V Gowthaman, the then Additional Private Secretary to Dayanidhi Maran, KS Ravi, Electrician of Sun TV, K B Brahmadatha and N P Veluchamy, employees of BSNL, who were arrayed as other accused today appeared before the Court Judge.

All the accused were served charge sheet copies.