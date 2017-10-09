IMD and Skymet differ on specifics of monsoon predictions, again

For years, monsoon forecasting was a stolid subject of intense interest for determining India’s economic fortunes but rarely associated with public-private institutional rivalry. Since 2009, however, a competition of sorts has emerged between the government’s over 140-year-old Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and Skymet, India’s largest private weather forecaster. At the heart of this genteel competition is the reliability of the long-range forecast by each: both have come into question in the past few years. This year, the differences ...