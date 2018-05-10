IMD issues fresh alert: Thunderstorms in West Bengal, heavy rains in Kerala

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday warned that another spell of accompanied with squall and gusty winds is expected to hit several parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh and Haryana on Thursday and in the next 4 days (11 May to 14 May).

According to the IMD, thunderstorms accompanied with squall (wind speed reaching 50-70 kmph) and hail are likely at isolated places over West Bengal and Sikkim today, on Thursday. Thunderstorms with gusty winds are likely to hit isolated places in eastern and southern India.

"Thunderstorms with gusty wind are very likely at isolated places over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Coastal and North Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, " IMD said in an advisory.

It predicted at isolated places over South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu & Puducherry and Kerala on Thursday.

Most other states are also expected to witness thunderstorms in the next 4 days.

A screenshot of advisory issued by IMD

kills 12 in UP

The warning comes a day after 12 people lost their lives in thunderstorms that hit various parts of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

A high-intensity dust storm hit New Delhi and Haryana late on Monday night. The high-speed winds hit the capital and adjoining areas in NCR - including Gurgaon and Noida, prompting authorities to issue advisory.

Till date, at least 134 people have lost their lives due to high-intensity dust storms in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan earlier this week with the highest casualties in Uttar Pradesh, where about 73 persons were killed.

In Rajasthan, 35 persons were killed, while 209 were left injured.

Under criticism for triggering 'panic', IMD defends itself

Under attack for issuing an alert for a that triggered widespread panic among people, especially in Delhi, the Met department on Wednesday said the wind speed observed was well within the range of what it had forecast.

In a statement, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said thunderstorm was observed at a few places over Himachal Pradesh, at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, west Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan.

Hailstorm was also observed at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, it added.

On Monday, the IMD had issued an amber coloured alert for Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi and west Uttar Pradesh with a forecast for Tuesday.

However, there was hardly any severe weather condition. There was a dust storm but that lasted barely for a few minutes.