IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for Mumbai, Konkan region in next 72 hours

The districts in Konkan and Goa
are likely to receive heavy rain
at isolated places during the 72 hours commencing from Monday, the India
Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
It also cautioned the authorities in South Konkan, including Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts, of heavy rainfall
tomorrow (Monday) and on Tuesday.
The IMD
also warned of the likelihood of heavy rainfall
at isolated places in North Konkan, consisting of Mumbai
region, Palghar and Raigad districts.
Rains or thundershowers are likely to occur at many places in Madhya Maharashtra region. There would be showers at many places in Marathwada and at isolated places over neighbouring Gujarat, it said.
On August 29, Mumbai
received 331 mm rainfall in 24 hours, paralysing normal life in the metropolis. Several people were stuck in their offices and on railway stations for more than 12 hours as suburban train services were suspended after tracks were submerged following heavy rains.
