JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Ambedkar achieved social integration, PM started economic integration: Shah
Business Standard

IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for Mumbai, Konkan region in next 72 hours

Thundershowers likely to occur in Madhya Maharashtra region

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

monsoon, weather, rain, rainfall, IMD, MET
Representative Image.

The weather department on Sunday issued a warning of heavy rainfall in Mumbai and the coastal Konkan region in the next three days.

The districts in Konkan and Goa are likely to receive heavy rain at isolated places during the 72 hours commencing from Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

It also cautioned the authorities in South Konkan, including Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts, of heavy rainfall tomorrow (Monday) and on Tuesday.

The IMD also warned of the likelihood of heavy rainfall at isolated places in North Konkan, consisting of Mumbai region, Palghar and Raigad districts.

Rains or thundershowers are likely to occur at many places in Madhya Maharashtra region. There would be showers at many places in Marathwada and at isolated places over neighbouring Gujarat, it said.

On August 29, Mumbai received 331 mm rainfall in 24 hours, paralysing normal life in the metropolis. Several people were stuck in their offices and on railway stations for more than 12 hours as suburban train services were suspended after tracks were submerged following heavy rains.
First Published: Sun, September 17 2017. 16:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements