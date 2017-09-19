Improved policing boosted investors' confidence in UP: Yogi Adityanath

To mark the completion of 6 months in office, Chief Minister on Tuesday touched upon the achievements of his government and highlighted ‘improved’ in the state, which he stressed had inspired the confidence among the investors' community.

Addressing newspersons, Yogi released a 56-page booklet listing his achievements and said UP was lacking investor-friendly climate due to the bad law and order situation when he had taken over the reigns.

“Improving the law and order situation was our foremost priority when we came to power. Now, I can say with confidence that with hard work and concerted approach, we have been able to inspire confidence among the investors,” he said while underlining that his government already had the roadmap for the development of the state up its sleeve.

He said during the previous regime, almost two riots took place every week, while the state witnessed no riots in the six months of his rule. “When we had come to power, the police department morale was low and they were apprehensive of taking action against wanted for the fear of reprisal and action against them by the political masters. However, now the state police are working freely without any fear.”

He informed in the last six months, 431 encounters had taken place in UP and 17 wanted gunned down by the police, apart from the arrest of a number of other dreaded criminals, a majority of whom were carrying reward on their heads.

Yogi said the template of the UP Police under his regime could be replicated by other states as well. “Now, the state has a congenial investment climate and the industrialists are willing to invest in the state.”

Besides, he listed his other major achievement of crop loan waiver of over Rs 36,000 crore for benefitting 8.6 million small and marginal farmers.

Yogi said of the 1.1 million farmers, who had so far received loan waiver certificates in the first phase, about 4,000 farmers had an outstanding loan amount of less than Rs 10,000, which were also waived.

“In fact, we are even planning to fete those farmers who had already repaid their loans as well. Instead of making a mockery of our crop loan waiver, he (Akhilesh) should ponder over his own regime, which had never cared for the welfare of farmers,” he noted.

Meanwhile, he also referred to the proposed police recruitment, irrigation, power, health, skill development, sugarcane payments, roads etc to buttress his point of all-round development under his regime.