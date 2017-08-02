Imran Khan sends obscene texts, harasses us, says woman who quit his party

-
ALSO READSniffing huge win, Imran Khan's PTI to start 2018 poll campaign post Ramzan Imran Khan compares Pakistan to East India Company Pakistan ATC orders seizure of Imran Khan, Qadri's assets in terrorism case Sharif's disqualification just the beginning for new Pakistan: Imran Khan Pak's PTI wants interior minister to replace Nawaz Sharif as PM
-
Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Ayesha Gulalai has alleged that Imran Khan used to send her inappropriate text messages.
Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, the PTI MNA from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announced to quit the party, calling for an inquiry into her allegations against the former cricketer, Geo News reports.
"I am not concerned about a party ticket or NA-1 seat. I did not leave the party over the issue of NA-1," she said, adding that she had to go through mental agony due to the situation.
"Among many things, sending text messages is one of their bad habits," she said.
"I received the first message in October 2013, you can check Imran's Blackberry," she said, adding that the PTI chairman "urges other women to use Blackberry cellphones so messages cannot be traced."
"Check his Blackberry and you will know everything," she added.
"The messages contained words that cannot be tolerated by any respectful individual."
"Imran Khan cannot keep himself under control."
Gulalai further claimed that many women in the party are facing a similar situation.
Gulalai also alleged that Imran suffers from psychological issues and added that he does not like talented people.
She further said that Imran himself stays in his Bani Gala residence during sit-ins, while "the common party worker faces tear gas shelling and police's baton-charging."
Gulalai, earlier yesterday, had announced that she was quitting the PTI.
Elected MNA on reserved seat for women, Gulalai has been one of the most active female members of PTI.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU