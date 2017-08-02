Imran Khan sends obscene texts, harasses us, says woman who quit his party

Former Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA has alleged that used to send her inappropriate text messages.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, the from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announced to quit the party, calling for an inquiry into her allegations against the former cricketer, Geo News reports.

"I am not concerned about a party ticket or NA-1 seat. I did not leave the party over the issue of NA-1," she said, adding that she had to go through mental agony due to the situation.

"Among many things, sending text messages is one of their bad habits," she said.

"I received the first message in October 2013, you can check Imran's Blackberry," she said, adding that the PTI chairman "urges other women to use cellphones so messages cannot be traced."

"Check his and you will know everything," she added.

"The messages contained words that cannot be tolerated by any respectful individual."

" cannot keep himself under control."

Gulalai further claimed that many women in the party are facing a similar situation.

Gulalai also alleged that Imran suffers from psychological issues and added that he does not like talented people.

She further said that Imran himself stays in his Bani Gala residence during sit-ins, while "the common party worker faces tear gas shelling and police's baton-charging."

Gulalai, earlier yesterday, had announced that she was quitting the PTI.

Elected MNA on reserved seat for women, Gulalai has been one of the most active female members of PTI.