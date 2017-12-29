In 2017, Virat, Harmanpreet leave an indelible mark on Indian cricket

The year 2017 has been wonderful for Indian cricket. From reaching the finals of ICC Women's World Cup final after 2005 to winning eight consecutive bilateral series by men's team, the sport has come the proverbial circle in a nation that 'bleeds blue'. India reached the finals of women's world cup by defeating defending champion Australia in the semi-final. The Indian men's team performed brilliantly under the leadership of captain Men's finishes the year with 21 wins from 29 matches and lost only 7 matches in ODIs. India's win-loss ratio of 3:1 in 2017 is their best in any calender year. In test cricket, India is placed at the top of the ICC Test ranking.



Here are top five innings that helped India to excel in every format of the game:



India's Harmanpreet Kaur celebrates after scoring 150 runs during the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 semifinal match between Australia and India at County Ground in Derby, England, Thursday, July 20, 2017. AP/PTI Photo Harmanpreet Kaur 171 against Australia in ICC Women's World Cup semi-final



Harmanpreet Kaur played a crucial role for India against Australia in the semi-final, which helped them to reach the final of the ICC Women's World Cup in England. The Punjabi girl from Moga arrived at the crease when India was wobbling at 35 for 2 in 9.2 overs. She sensibly saw off the new ball under overcast conditions before unleashing her wrath. She reached her first fifty off 64 balls, her second came off another 26, and her third off a barely believable 17. Harmanpreet Kaur made 171 not out off 115 balls- the third-highest score in the World Cup and fifth-highest overall. Harmanpreet Kaur played a crucial role for India against Australia in the semi-final, which helped them to reach the final of the ICC Women's World Cup in England. The Punjabi girl from Moga arrived at the crease when India was wobbling at 35 for 2 in 9.2 overs. She sensibly saw off the new ball under overcast conditions before unleashing her wrath. She reached her first fifty off 64 balls, her second came off another 26, and her third off a barely believable 17. Harmanpreet Kaur made 171 not out off 115 balls- the third-highest score in the World Cup and fifth-highest overall.

Cheteshwar Pujara 202 against Australia in Ranchi



When made his Test debut for India in 2010, he was anointed as the next Rahul Dravid. Armed with a solid technique and patience similar to Dravid, Pujara was slated to be the next big thing in India’s batting lineup. Coming to bat at number three in test cricket, he always held the Indian innings together. In 2017, one of Pujara best innings came against Australia in Ranchi. He scored 202 runs in 525 balls with 20 fours and one six. He remained at the crease for 625 minutes, which is one of the longest innings by an Indian batsman. In another Test against Sri Lanka, at Eden Gardens, he managed to bat on all five days. Altogether, he spent 55 hours at the crease in Test cricket this year.



118 against Sri Lanka at Holkar stadium

celebrates double century against Sri Lanka during the Second day of the third cricket test match at Feroz Shah Kotla, in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo: PTI 243 against Sri Lanka at Ferozshah Kotla Rohit Sharma, who recently became the only batsman in the world to score three One-day International (ODI) double-centuries, has created an unparalleled niche for himself in that format. In the recently concluded T-20 series against Sri Lanka, equalled the record for the fastest T20 international century, scoring the ton in just 35 balls at the Holkar stadium in Indore. His score of 118 is also the highest by any Indian in T20 internationals. He also became the fifth player to score two centuries, the most in T20 Internationals. Chris Gayle, Colin Munro, Evin Lewis, and Brendon McCullum are the other four batsmen to score two centuries each. Also, hit 65 sixes, most by any batsman in a calendar year. The record was previously held by AB de Villiers, who had hit 63 sixes in 2015 playing for South Africa.



has been in unstoppable form over the last three years and captaincy only seems to have added to his steely determination to succeed. Starting the year with a double century against Bangladesh, Kohli only scored only 46 runs in six innings against Australia. But Virat ended the year 2017 on a high, scoring two double centuries against Sri Lanka. Kohli's career-best 243 runs at Ferozeshah Kotla ground in Delhi, was his sixth double century, surpassing Brian Lara’s five as captain. Kohli faced only 287 balls for his 243, and scored the runs at a strike rate of 84.66, hitting 25 fours. India No 4 drew level with Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar for most 200 or more scores in test cricket.





108 against Sri Lanka at Pallekele

had a great 2017, as he was consistent with both the bat and ball. In the three tests he played, Pandya has scored 178 runs at an average of 59. And in the 32 ODIs, he has 602 runs, to go with 35 wickets. Pandya scored his first test century against Sri Lanka in Pallekele in 86 balls at a crucial time. During his 108-run knock, Pandya broke many records. He smashed Malinda Pushpakumara for record 26 runs, registering the most runs scored by an Indian batsman in an over in Test cricket. Pandya also etched his name in the record books by hitting as many as seven sixes — only behind Navjot Singh Sidhu’s eight — in a Test inning.