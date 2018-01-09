In a first, 7 refineries, petrochem complexes to start operations next week

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister on Saturday said that for the first time, seven will begin their functions in India.

Addressing the media, Pradhan said with all clearances and tenders, the will start from January 16.

"For the first time, 7 are about to begin their functions in India and will go on floor from 16th Jan, with all clearances and tenders," he said.

Denying Congress Party's claim that Prime Minister was re-laying the foundation stone of the Barmer refinery project in Rajasthan, Pradhan said, "Congress is raising objections that they have already laid the foundation stone of the refinery.

These are false claims."

Earlier on January 6, Former Rajasthan chief minister has opposed the upcoming foundation laying ceremony of an oil refinery in Barmer by the Prime Minister saying it had already been performed four years ago.

In a letter sent to Prime Minister yesterday, Gehlot said former Congress president Sonia Gandhi had laid the foundation stone of the refinery in September 22, 2013.

Reacting to which, BJP general-secretary Arun Singh demanded an apology from Gehlot for "misleading" the public over re-laying of the foundation stone.