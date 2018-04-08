In a first, Kerala government issues protocol to confirm brain death

The government has to be followed to confirm cases with an aim to make more transparent in the state.

"It is for the first time that a state in the country is putting in place the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to confirm cases," Minister K K Shylaja has said.

The guidelines, issued yesterday, were drawn up based on the directive of the High Court to put an end to the concerns and doubts of the public related to the procedures of deceased donor organ donations and

"The objective of the guideline is to ensure that a patient is declared brain-dead only after scientifically confirming that there is no chance for him/ her to come back to life," she said, adding that the norms had been drawn up adhering to all international guidelines in this regard.

As per the new guidelines, three stages of procedures have to be followed-- precautions to be taken before tests to determine brain death, analysis of reflective actions of brain and Apnea Test (an important component of assessment).

The norms are applicable to both government and private run hospitals in the state.

One of the four doctors of the medical panel, authorised to declare a patient brain-dead, should be from the government service, the guidelines added.

