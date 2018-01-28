In a first, Muslim woman leads Friday prayers in Kerala; faces backlash

Jamida, the 34-year-old of the Sunnath Society, has become the first female in India's history to lead the Juma prayers.

It is for the first time in the country that a Muslim woman conducted and led the Friday afternoon special prayer session at a mosque in Kerala's Malappuram district.

However, the move, though applauded by many, has also triggered backlash on social media.

A section of people, who was unhappy with this act, threatened her over the phone, following which she was given a security cover.

Jamida, also known as ' teacher', however, said the Jumu'ah prayer could also be conducted by a woman and they could become imams too.