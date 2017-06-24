In a Jolt to Lalit Modi, RCA suspends Nagaur District Association

The move is planned to get the BCCI suspension on RCA revoked

The move is planned to get the BCCI suspension on RCA revoked

In a severe jolt to former Indian Premier League (IPL) commissioner Lalit Modi, the newly elected executive of Cricket Association (RCA) on Saturday suspended (NDA).



The six-member executive also handed a suspension order to its secretary Nandu to please the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) but the move will lead to more legal tangles which have been plaguing the state cricket for almost a decade.



The move is planned to get the suspension on revoked and get the financial aid which has been not granted since past four years but it could also push the into further mess as the Sports Act prevailing in state and the recommendations might create some problems.



The elections held on May 29 were held under the recommendations and on Saturday the executive in its first meeting took a bold decision to suspend which has former commissioner Modi as President and Nandu as Secretary.



Joint secretary Mahendra Nahar was handed over the charge of secretary.



In fact, soon after the election of President and Secretary Nandu, both had declared that their first priority would be to get the suspension lifted.



Nandu, who is believed to be a close associate of Modi, had said a day before that it was up to the former boss to take the call and resign from the post in



On the contrary, the Joshi faction believed that Nandu was just buying time and was not serious to remove Modi from the post. Joshi, apparently with some some backing and assurance from quarters within the BCCI, acted swiftly and suspended Nagaur and also acted against Nandu separately by suspending him from the post of Secretary with a 4-2 decision in the executive.



Talking to media persons after the first meeting of newly elected executive, Joshi said that the has taken a major decision.

Press Trust of India