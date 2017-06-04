In a major gaffe, Congress booklet labels J&K as 'India-occupied Kashmir'

It occurred during Cong press meet in Lucknow to highlight shortcomings of Modi govt

In a major gaffe, the on Sunday released a booklet with an incorrect map of the country, labelling the entire state of as "India-occupied Kashmir".



The incident occurred during a conference of the opposition party in Lucknow to highlight the shortcomings of the Narendra government during its three years of rule.



Page 12 of the 16-page booklet titled 'Rashtriya Suraksha par Aanch', which was distributed by the Congress, showed the entire state of labelled as "Indian Occupied Kashmir" in the context of the China- Economic Corridor (CPEC).



Terming the incident as "highly objectionable", the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the must make its stand clear whether it is with India or



" which has created the Kashmir crisis must answer and make its stand clear that whether it is with India or The question arises, as today the came out with a booklet, which mentions as This is highly objectionable, and it goes on to prove that on one hand the is eliminating the terrorists, while the is refusing to believe that Kashmir is an integral part of India," UP spokesperson Shalabh Mani Tripathi said.



This categorically makes it clear that the language of the and is the same. The party should tender an unconditional apology to the country, he said.



"Border dispute with and terrorism in Kashmir is a gift of the It is quite surprising to see that which has virtually failed on all fronts in the last 60 years, is today giving a certificate to the on terrorism and Kashmir dispute," Tripathi said.



UP leader Rakesh Tripathi said, "While the was registering its opposition for Bha Ja Pa (BJP), it has now started opposing Bharat (India) too.

Press Trust of India