In Bihar, slain CRPF jawan's family turn down cheque of Rs 500,000

The family members of slain CRPF jawan Mujahid Khan, who died fighting militants in Jammu and on Monday, on Wednesday turned down a cheque of Rs 500,000 from the government, saying it was "demeaning" as Army personnel killed in such incidents get Rs 11 lakh. The cheque was given to Khan's family in district's Piro Tehsil where the slain CRPF constable's body was brought this morning and the funeral held with full police honours. Khan was killed in a gunbattle with militants who had attacked the camp of the CRPF's 23rd Battalion at Karan Nagar in "Khan's family has refused to accept the cheque.

They are of the view that when Army personnel killed in such incidents were given Rs 1.1 million ex gratia, the substantially lower amount of ex gratia for paramilitary force jawans was demeaning", District said. "We have written to the about the grievance expressed by the members of the deceased jawan. The amount of ex gratia is decided by the department and only upon its approval can any change be effected", Kumar said. Meanwhile, RJD vice-president issued a statement in demanding an apology from the for the "insensitivity shown towards the sacrifice of the CRPF jawan, at whose funeral no or was present".

