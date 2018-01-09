In death, Kapil Mohan seems to have given one last boost to Old Monk sales

#oldmonk became a top trend on Tuesday after reports of the death of Kapil Mohan, the chairman of Mohan Meakin, which produced the famous dark rum.

People from all walks of life — from soldiers, climbers to actors and journalists — poured their grief out for the creator of While some tried to point out how the company was originally owned by the father of General Dyer of Jallianwala Bagh fame, most connoisseurs were busy tying up with friends and acquaintances to share a bottle. In death, Mohan seems to have given one last boost to sales.