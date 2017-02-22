In Goa, a viral video raises questions on a murder investigation 11 yrs ago

A video, purportedly spilling the beans on an alleged murder of a local youth in 2006, which went viral on Monday on social media, has now got the attention of the Human Rights Commission and the state police on Tuesday.

The Commission on Tuesday issued notices to state Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, after a city-based lawyer-activist in a complaint attached along with the video, raised questions about the police probe into the 2006 case, which allegedly implicates a local BJP leader.

The 3.17-minute video contains footage of a Kolhapur-based person Pandurang Adharkar, who claims he was employed as a driver in 2016 by BJP's candidate from Poriem assembly constituency, Vishwajit K. Rane, and that he was witness to the latter shooting one at a bar in North Goa's Sattari sub-district.



In the video, Adharkar alleges that the alleged murder of Gaonkar was a revenge act, in response to the murder of Rane's brother Prithviraj in 2005, in which Gaonkar was allegedly involved. Here is the video:

