In India, enterprises bore brunt of WannaCry ransomware attack

Information technology security solutions provider Quick Heal Technologies detected over 48,000 MS-17-010 Shadow Broker exploit hits responsible for the “WannaCry ransomware” outbreak in India. Among the attempted attacks by the malicious WannaCry ransomware, 60 per cent were targeted towards enterprises and 40 per cent towards individual customers. The top five cities impacted by the WannaCry ransomware in India are Kolkata, Delhi, Bhubaneswar, Pune and Mumbai. The top five states with maximum detections are West Bengal, Maharashtra, Gujarat, NCR (Delhi) and Odisha. ...