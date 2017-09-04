In Pics: Big win against terror, Pak for Modi at BRICS Summit in China

JUST IN
Leaders of BRICS nations. Photo: Twitter( @narendramodi)
BRICS Summit, a meeting of five countries, including, Russia, India, China and South Africa, kicked off on Monday at Xianmen in China.



Modi at 9th BRICS summit in Xiamen
PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the BRICS Summit in Xiamen on September 4, 2017. Photo: PIB

 
The BRICS Summit is in limelight, especially since Modi and the Chinese Premier Xi Jinping are slated to meet and discuss bilateral issues for the first time after the resolution of the Doklam standoff.

The BRICS plenary session. Photo: narendramodi.in
India scored an early victory in the Summit with the naming of Jaish-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba as terror groups. The BRICS countries have agreed to co-operate on fighting terror and work on the finalisation of Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT), an international agreement that Pakistan opposes.

Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to boost bilateral trade and investment between the two countries. They agreed to specially co-operate on the oil and natural gas front.

Narendra Modi and Vladimir Putin. Photo: Twitter (@narendramodi)
Narendra Modi started his address by thanking Chinese President Xi Jinping for the warm reception and excellent organisation of the 9th edition of the annual summit.

The Prime Minister stressed on accelerating cooperation in smart cities, urbanisation and disaster management - continuing the dialogue at Goa in India during the last summit. 



 

The BRICS nations also condemned North Korea for its nuclear tests in violation of international norms. India too joined and criticised Pyongang's disregard for peace and stability in the Korean peninsula. 

Photo: Twitter (@MEAIndia)
A summit declaration stated enhanced co-operation in fighting tax evasion and and promoting a more equitable, pro-growth and efficient international tax environment. 

"India has found that technology and digital resources are powerful tools in fighting poverty and corruption. Moving forward, using the springboard of our national experiences, BRICS countries can deepen partnership for win-win results," Modi said.

Modi with the Indian community at Xianmen. Photo: Twitter (@narendramodi)
The BRICS nations, in the Xianmen declaration, stated to a commitment towards a more open and inclusive world economy, amid growing protectionist sentiments of the Trump administration.

“Our Central Banks must further strengthen their capabilities & promote co-operation between the Contingent Reserve Arrangement & the IMF”, Modi added in his Summit address.

Modi said that a strong BRICS partnership on innovation and digital economy could spur growth, promote transparency and support the SDGs. He welcomed cooperation for capacity building between BRICS & African countries in area of skills, health, infrastructure, manufacturing and connectivity. 


 
