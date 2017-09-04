In Pics: Big win against terror, Pak for Modi at BRICS Summit in China

The BRICS Summit is in limelight, especially since Modi and the Chinese Premier Xi Jinping are slated to meet and discuss bilateral issues for the first time after the resolution of the Doklam standoff.
India scored an early victory in the Summit with the naming of Jaish-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba as terror groups. The BRICS countries have agreed to co-operate on fighting terror and work on the finalisation of Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT), an international agreement that Pakistan opposes.
The BRICS nations also condemned North Korea for its nuclear tests in violation of international norms. India too joined and criticised Pyongang's disregard for peace and stability in the Korean peninsula.
A summit declaration stated enhanced co-operation in fighting tax evasion and and promoting a more equitable, pro-growth and efficient international tax environment.
"India has found that technology and digital resources are powerful tools in fighting poverty and corruption. Moving forward, using the springboard of our national experiences, BRICS countries can deepen partnership for win-win results," Modi said.
The BRICS nations, in the Xianmen declaration, stated to a commitment towards a more open and inclusive world economy, amid growing protectionist sentiments of the Trump administration.
“Our Central Banks must further strengthen their capabilities & promote co-operation between the Contingent Reserve Arrangement & the IMF”, Modi added in his Summit address.
Modi said that a strong BRICS partnership on innovation and digital economy could spur growth, promote transparency and support the SDGs. He welcomed cooperation for capacity building between BRICS & African countries in area of skills, health, infrastructure, manufacturing and connectivity.
Shared details about India’s continuous efforts to eradicate poverty, ensure better healthcare, food security, sanitation & education.
