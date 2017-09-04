In Pics: Big win against terror, Pak for Modi at BRICS Summit in China

Summit, a meeting of five countries, including, Russia, India, China and South Africa, kicked off on Monday at in China.



Chinese President announces the opening of the 9th Summit #BRICS2017 pic.twitter.com/DVBlEMhq5K — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) September 4, 2017



The plenary session. Photo: narendramodi.in The Summit is in limelight, especially since and the Chinese Premier are slated to meet and discuss bilateral issues for the first time after the resolution of the Doklam standoff.

India scored an early victory in the Summit with the naming of Jaish-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba as terror groups. The countries have agreed to co-operate on fighting terror and work on the finalisation of Comprehensive Convention on International (CCIT), an international agreement that Pakistan opposes.

Had a fruitful discussion with President We discussed various aspects of India-Russia relations. @KremlinRussia_E pic.twitter.com/pAq07YlUed — Narendra (@narendramodi) September 4, 2017





Narendra and Vladimir Photo: Twitter (@narendramodi) and Russian President Vladimir vowed to boost bilateral trade and investment between the two countries. They agreed to specially co-operate on the oil and natural gas front.

Narendra started his address by thanking Chinese President for the warm reception and excellent organisation of the 9th edition of the annual summit.





Shared details about India’s continuous efforts to eradicate poverty, ensure better healthcare, food security, sanitation & education. — Narendra (@narendramodi) September 4, 2017



The Prime Minister stressed on accelerating cooperation in smart cities, urbanisation and disaster management - continuing the dialogue at Goa in India during the last summit.





Photo: Twitter (@MEAIndia) The nations also condemned North Korea for its nuclear tests in violation of international norms. India too joined and criticised Pyongang's disregard for peace and stability in the Korean peninsula.

A summit declaration stated enhanced co-operation in fighting tax evasion and and promoting a more equitable, pro-growth and efficient international tax environment.

"India has found that technology and digital resources are powerful tools in fighting poverty and corruption. Moving forward, using the springboard of our experiences, countries can deepen partnership for win-win results," said.



