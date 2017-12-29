In pics: 8-inch gap appears between girders of Delhi's Lajpat Nagar Flyover

The - between Ashram and Moolchand in south - has developed an opening of nearly eight inches, raising safety concerns for hundreds of commutters taking the stretch daily.



As motorists face problems while passing through the stretch, the Public Works Department has decided to begin repairing the 1.5-km-long flyover on the busy Ring Road in two phases, starting January 2.



Need to BRIDGE THIS GAP..Lajpat nagar to ashram flyover...MLA Praveen ji assured me repair work will be done in 10-12 days.@pwddelhi pic.twitter.com/XO94uxMpjI — RJ aadi (@rjaadi13) December 28, 2017

During the first phase of the repair, one carriageway from Ashram Chowk to Moolchand is expected to remain shut between January 1 and 14.During the second phase, the carriageway from Moolchand to Ashram Chowk will remain closed between January 15 and 28.The PWD said there was no need to panic as such cavities do occur on flyovers as a result of natural contraction of girders during the winter season."To avoid congestion and delays, road users and motorists are advised to take Mathura Road, Ashram Chowk, Ring Road, MoolChand flyover, Lodhi Road, Bhishm Pitamah Marg or Ring Road while commuting from south to central and vice-versa," DCP (traffic, southern range) Vijay Singh said.He said since one of the carriageways of the flyover will remain shut, travellers taking the flyover towards Ashram will take the adjoining road.They should expect congestion on the adjoining roads, the officer said.According to PWD, the gaps on the flyover will be filled with joints to be brought from Bhopal.Another official said there had been no repair work undertaken on the flyover for a long time, adding that the PWD had sought the traffic police's permission two months ago, but it was denied."Traffic police has given us permission to carry out the repair on the flyover now," the official said on condition of anonymity.The Ring Road is one of the busiest arterial roads inEarlier this month, the government approved a project to improve the Ring Road - from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to Ashram.The work on the five-km stretch would be carried out by the PWD at an estimated cost of Rs 15 crore.