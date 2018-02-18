In pics: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau arrives in India, charms with 'namaste'

and his family, who arrived here on Saturday evening, managed to wow the Indian audience by greeting them with a Namaste from the aircraft. will be visiting the Wild Life Century (Elephant Conservation Center) in Mathura's Churmura on Sunday.

Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and their three children, daughter Ella-Grace Margaret Trudeau, and sons Xavier James Trudeau and Hadrien, posed with folded hands for the cameras upon their arrival.

The Trudeaus were greeted by Canada's high commissioner in India Nadir Patel, his wife, Jennifer Graham, and their two-year-old daughter, Nylah.

Photo: Twitter

Trudeau's youngest son Hadrien did his best to steal the show, making off down the red carpet with the flowers handed to his father by an Indian official, leaving the rest of his family to manage the receiving line.

During his week-long State visit to India, the visit will be focused on job creation and strengthen ties between the two countries.

The visit, which includes stops in Agra, Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi, will provide an opportunity for Trudeau to connect with the Indian leaders in government and business, promote empowerment of women and girls, and strengthen Canada and India's close economic ties.

Photo: Twitter

Both the sides will reaffirm the close friendship between the two countries, and discuss ways to further deepen bilateral cooperation.

Trudeau will also participate in several business roundtables to promote further trade and investment between Canada and India, as Canada works closely with Indian leaders to advance economic opportunities in both countries.

While in India, Trudeau will engage with youth and visit several landmarks, including the Taj Mahal, the Jama Masjid, and Swaminarayan Akshardham.