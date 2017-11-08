JUST IN
Business Standard

In pics: Delhiites brave dense smog, schools shut till Sunday

Pollution in the capital hit a dangerous level, putting residents at risk, forcing the closure of schools

BS Web Team 

Dense smog continued to engulf the national capital for the second day on Tuesday, leaving people gasping for breath. The visibility was recorded at 300 meters both at 5.30 AM and 8.30 AM. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said primary schools will remain shut till Sunday as the air quality in the capital has deteriorated.

Pollution in the capital hit a dangerous level, putting residents at risk, forcing the closure of schools, and bringing calls from doctors for the city’s half marathon to be canceled.

Here is a series of photos and tweets describing Delhi's poor air quality and Delhiites' struggle: 

Braving the pollution, a person seen doing yoga at a public park in New Delhi
People seen doing excercise at a public park
A student using his handkerchief to cover his face as smog covers the capital's skyline on Wednesday
People seen wearing pollution masks while they commute to their work places in New Delhi
First Published: Wed, November 08 2017. 13:30 IST

