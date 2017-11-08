In pics: Delhiites brave dense smog, schools shut till Sunday

-
No proof required for #smogindelhi. This is our Connaught Place right now.#SmogAlert #Delhi #StaySafe #CP #ConnaughtPlace@htTweets @DelhiTimesTweet @TOIDelhi pic.twitter.com/14gwJnR5Xv— Anshumaan Vishnu (@AnshumaanVishnu) November 8, 2017
#Smog cover continues to affect visibility in #Delhi, Traffic Police personnel seen wearing masks; visuals from Barakhamba Road. pic.twitter.com/jr3coWyj7S— ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2017
I am wearing a mask as my throat is itching because of the #smog: Raja, student at a school in #Delhi. pic.twitter.com/dY1DjLM9XV— ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2017
