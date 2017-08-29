In pics: Mumbai braces for typhoon-like weather, heaviest rain since 2005

JUST IN
Safety Railways' key focus, says Lohani's letter to employees amid crashes
Business Standard

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Mumbai is submerged in waist-deep water. Photo: Business Standard

Mumbai is submerged in waist-deep water. According to weather officials, this could be the heaviest and longest bout of rain since July 26, 2005, when the city was devastated by flooding. Relentless rain has been going on for the past 24 hours. So much so that Colaba recorded 152 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours paving way for more hours today. Santa Cruz recorded  88 mm of rain, according to Skymet.

What has been described as "typhoon-like weather" by industrialist Anand Mahindra has left roads flooded in large parts of the city; traffic has slowed and trains delayed.



The India Met Department (IMD) had forecast heavy to very heavy rain in isolated places over Gujarat and Konkan and Goa today, while it will be extremely heavy over South Gujarat and North Konkan.

Trains, flights delayed

Due to heavy and continuous rains, CR suburban train service will be suspended on the main line between Parel and Kurla and on harbour line between Vadala Road and Kurla, tweeted Central Railways.

Further, the suburban railway is experiencing heavy delays with many trains being cancelled or delayed for long periods. The stations too have been affected as water-logging has been reported at Sion, Mahim and Bandra stations.




Mumbai airport officials said flights were delayed up to 20 minutes, with some flights asked to ‘go-around’ or delay landing.

At least two flights have been diverted to other nearest airports. Vistara and Indigo issued advisories to its customers.






Duronto Express derailment

Ten coaches of the Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express derailed in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday due to a landslide.

There were no reports of any casualties or injuries so far in the incident which occurred at around 6.30 a.m., between the Asangaon and Vashind stations.

According to Railway officials, engine and nine coaches of the Duranto Express derailed. Prima facie it appears landslide due to heavy rains caused the accident.

Heavy rains over the past three days caused a portion of the tracks to breach in the Kasara Ghats section.

The downpour has led to waterlogging at locations such as, Lalbaug, GTB Nagar, Sion, Mulund and low lying areas in Parel, Worli and Dadar.
Nagpur-Mumbai Duranto Express: 9 coaches derailed due to landslide, rain


