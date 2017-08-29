In pics: Mumbai braces for typhoon-like weather, heaviest rain since 2005

#MumbaiRains : In 3 hours from 8:30 am to 11:30 am, #Dadar recorded 115 mm of rain and Mahalaxmi 105 mm. More showers ahead. @RidlrMUM— SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 29, 2017
Vigorous #Monsoon conditions are likely over Konkan and Goa, Gujarat:https://t.co/OoRWTHSYbN #Mumbairains #Gujaratrains #Monsoon2017— SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 29, 2017
Trains, flights delayed
Due to heavy and continuous rains, CR suburban train service will be suspended on the main line between Parel and Kurla and on harbour line between Vadala Road and Kurla, tweeted Central Railways.
CR suburban service update#HeavyRainsInMumbai @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/Xg3lFS4v3l— Central Railway (@Central_Railway) August 29, 2017
#TravelUpdate ATC delays due to heavy rains may impact arrivals & departures at BOM. Visit https://t.co/9eL33N630U for updated flight status— Vistara (@airvistara) August 29, 2017
Customers flying ex-BOM are advised to allow more time for their journey to airport. Congestion on roads expected due to heavy rains.— Vistara (@airvistara) August 29, 2017
Due to bad weather in Mumbai, our to & fro flights are affected and delays are expected. Kindly check flight status via our mobile app, 1/3— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 29, 2017
https://t.co/Mj1tYZIvoE or SMS ST(space)flt no(space)date of travel as DDMM to 566772. Traffic is expected on the route to 2/3— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 29, 2017
Mumbai airport, request you to plan your travel accordingly. 3/3— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 29, 2017
Typhoon-like weather.Cancelling my flight to Delhi for an Indo Australian meeting.Telling my Aussie friends I'm 'Down Under' water in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/1LBZJBr1Um— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 29, 2017
