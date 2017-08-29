In pics: Mumbai braces for typhoon-like weather, heaviest rain since 2005

Mumbai is submerged in waist-deep water. According to weather officials, this could be the heaviest and longest bout of rain since July 26, 2005, when the city was devastated by flooding. Relentless rain has been going on for the past 24 hours. So much so that Colaba recorded 152 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours paving way for more hours today. Santa Cruz recorded 88 mm of rain, according to Skymet.





#MumbaiRains : In 3 hours from 8:30 am to 11:30 am, #Dadar recorded 115 mm of rain and Mahalaxmi 105 mm. More showers ahead. @RidlrMUM — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 29, 2017

Vigorous #Monsoon conditions are likely over Konkan and Goa, Gujarat:https://t.co/OoRWTHSYbN #Mumbairains #Gujaratrains #Monsoon2017 — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 29, 2017 What has been described as "typhoon-like weather" by industrialist Anand Mahindra has left roads flooded in large parts of the city; traffic has slowed and trains delayed.





Trains, flights delayed



Due to heavy and continuous rains, CR suburban train service will be suspended on the main line between Parel and Kurla and on harbour line between Vadala Road and Kurla, tweeted Central Railways.







CR suburban service update#HeavyRainsInMumbai @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/Xg3lFS4v3l — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) August 29, 2017

#TravelUpdate ATC delays due to heavy rains may impact arrivals & departures at BOM. Visit https://t.co/9eL33N630U for updated flight status — Vistara (@airvistara) August 29, 2017

Customers flying ex-BOM are advised to allow more time for their journey to airport. Congestion on roads expected due to heavy rains. — Vistara (@airvistara) August 29, 2017 Further, the suburban railway is experiencing heavy delays with many trains being cancelled or delayed for long periods. The stations too have been affected as water-logging has been reported at Sion, Mahim and Bandra stations.

Mumbai airport officials said flights were delayed up to 20 minutes, with some flights asked to ‘go-around’ or delay landing.





Due to bad weather in Mumbai, our to & fro flights are affected and delays are expected. Kindly check flight status via our mobile app, 1/3 — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 29, 2017



https://t.co/Mj1tYZIvoE or SMS ST(space)flt no(space)date of travel as DDMM to 566772. Traffic is expected on the route to 2/3 — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 29, 2017

Mumbai airport, request you to plan your travel accordingly. 3/3 — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 29, 2017 At least two flights have been diverted to other nearest airports. Vistara and Indigo issued advisories to its customers. The India Met Department (IMD) had forecast heavy to very heavy rain in isolated places over Gujarat and Konkan and Goa today, while it will be extremely heavy over South Gujarat and North Konkan.Due to heavy and continuous rains, CR suburban train service will be suspended on the main line between Parel and Kurla and on harbour line between Vadala Road and Kurla, tweeted Central Railways.





Duronto Express derailment

Ten coaches of the Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express derailed in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday due to a landslide.

There were no reports of any casualties or injuries so far in the incident which occurred at around 6.30 a.m., between the Asangaon and Vashind stations.

According to Railway officials, engine and nine coaches of the Duranto Express derailed. Prima facie it appears landslide due to heavy rains caused the accident.





The downpour has led to waterlogging at locations such as, Lalbaug, GTB Nagar, Sion, Mulund and low lying areas in Parel, Worli and Dadar. Heavy rains over the past three days caused a portion of the tracks to breach in the Kasara Ghats section.