In Pics: Ministers take charge after crucial cabinet reshuffle

Suresh Prabhu, former Cabinet Railways Minister assumes charge as Minister For Commerce and Industry in New Delhi on Monday
Took charge as Union Minister for Commerce and Industry pic.twitter.com/hblUpk3XF2— Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) September 4, 2017
Received briefings & presentations on the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship. #Skill4NewIndia #SkillIndia pic.twitter.com/jYobEeFTWW— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) September 4, 2017
Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, Jual Oram greets to the new Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Sudarshan Bhagat, in New Delhi on Monday
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore taking charge as the Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports (Independent Charge) at his office in New Delhi.
Thank you all for your support & best wishes. I look forward to your suggestions & seek your support in spreading happiness through sports.— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) September 3, 2017
