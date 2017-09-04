JUST IN
Business Standard

In Pics: Ministers take charge after crucial cabinet reshuffle

Among major names, Suresh Prabhu shifted from Railways to Commerce and Industry

BS Web Team 

Suresh Prabhu assume charge as Minister For Commerce and Industry in New Delhi on Monday. PHOTO:DALIP KUMAR


Dharmendra Debendra Pradhan is a BJP leader and promoted as Cabinet Minister on 3/9/2017 currently the Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas in the Narendra Modi-led NDA Government. Photo: PTI

 
Cabinet Reshuffle 2017
Newly appointed Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of State Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Anant Kumar Hegde arrives to assume charge of their portfolios at their ministry in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

Satya Pal Singh taking charge as the Minister of State for Human Resource Development, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI


Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, Jual Oram greets to the new Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Sudarshan Bhagat, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

Alphons Kannanthanam, the new Minister of State (Independent charge) before taking charge of his office in New Delhi. Photo: PTI


 

Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs (Independent Charge) takes charge at his office in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

 


Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore taking charge as the Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports (Independent Charge) at his office in New Delhi on Monday. Photo: PTI

 
First Published: Mon, September 04 2017. 16:52 IST

