In Pics: Ministers take charge after crucial cabinet reshuffle



Suresh Prabhu, former Cabinet Railways Minister assumes charge as Minister For Commerce and Industry in New Delhi on Monday



Took charge as Union Minister for Commerce and Industry pic.twitter.com/hblUpk3XF2 — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) September 4, 2017

Dharmendra Debendra Pradhan is a BJP leader and promoted as Cabinet Minister on 3/9/2017 currently the Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas in the Narendra Modi-led NDA Government. Photo: PTI







Received briefings & presentations on the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship. #Skill4NewIndia #SkillIndia pic.twitter.com/jYobEeFTWW — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) September 4, 2017



Satya Pal Singh, former Police Commissioner of Mumbai taking charge as the Minister of State for Human Resource Development, in New Delhi.

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, Jual Oram greets to the new Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Sudarshan Bhagat, in New Delhi on Monday



Alphons Kannanthanam, the new Minister of State (Independent charge) before taking charge of his office in New Delhi. Photo: PTI



Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs (Independent Charge) takes charge at his office in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore taking charge as the Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports (Independent Charge) at his office in New Delhi.



