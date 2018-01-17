In pics: Sitharaman dons pilot suit, undertakes 30-minute sortie in Sukhoi

JUST IN
Sukoi-30 MKI is a nuclear-capable aircraft which can penetrate deep into enemy territory

Press Trust of India  |  Jodhpur 

Nirmala Sitharaman
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman getting ready to fly the Indian Air Force's frontline aircraft, the Sukhoi-30 MKI at an air base in Jodhpur. Photo: PTI

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday took off in the IAFs frontline combat jet Sukhoi 30 MKI from the air base here. The country's first woman defence minister sat in the rear seat behind the pilot and was wearing the pilots G-suit. The sortie is likely to last for 30 minutes, defence sources said. Nirmala Sitharaman Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Photo: PTI "She is reviewing the operational preparedness and combat capabilities," the sources said. Sukoi-30 MKI is a nuclear-capable aircraft which can penetrate deep into enemy territory. Nirmala Sitharaman

First Published: Wed, January 17 2018. 15:16 IST

