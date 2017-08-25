In pics: Stunning images of snowy dunes on Mars captured by Nasa

has released a stunning picture of dunes on the surface of with snow and ice on ridges.

It was spring in the Northern hemisphere when this image was taken by the High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera on Reconnaissance Orbiter, said.

Over the winter, snow and ice inexorably covered the dunes. But unlike on Earth, this snow and ice is carbon dioxide, better known to us as dry ice.

When the sun starts shining on it in the spring, the ice on the smooth surface of the dune cracks and escaping gas carries dark sand out from the dune below, often creating beautiful patterns.





This image was acquired by the High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera aboard NASA's Reconnaissance Orbiter on April 18, 2017

On the rough surface between the dunes, frost is trapped behind small sheltered ridges.

The image was captured in May and released it on Thursday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)