IN PICS: UP CM Adityanath and Baba Ramdev practice asanas ahead of Yoga day

Ram Naik, Adityanath and Baba Ramdev
performed various asanas
together at the Raj Bhavan.
Photo Twitter: (@yogrishiramdev)
State Chief Secretary Rahul Bhatnagar, a joint secretary of Ministry of AYUSH and other officials recently took part in a preparatory meeting for the event that is to be held under the auspices of the Centre and the state government.
Photo Twitter: (@yogrishiramdev)
Senior citizens, aanganwadi
workers and around 500 divyangs
are expected to participate in the International Day of Yoga
celebrations. The participants will be given bottles of mineral water and monogramed T-shirts to highlight the event and its significance.
Urging the nation to make Yoga
an essential part of their lives to remain stress-free, Prime Minister
Modi in his radio address 'Mann ki Baat' had said last month that Yoga
is the only thing that has the potential of uniting the world.
Photo Twitter: (@yogrishiramdev)
"June 21 has become one of the known dates across the world. The entire world celebrates International Day of Yoga.
In a very short span of time, the message of yoga
has spread to every corner of the world. Yoga
is integrating the world today. Through yoga, India as a whole has successfully started connecting the world," the Prime Minister
said in his 32nd ' Mann Ki Baat' address on May 28.
Photo Twitter: (@yogrishiramdev)
With inputs from ANI
