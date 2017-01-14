In UAE now robot pharmacy dispenses medicines

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has inaugurated its first "robot pharmacy" at Rashid Hospital in Dubai, a media report said on Friday.

This smart pharmacy is deploying a robot for the first time in the to dispense prescribed medication, which would be done at a click of button based on a bar code, therefore "minimise any human error," Xinhua cited a report by state news agency WAM.

The robot, which will start serving customers from Sunday, can store up to 35,000 medicines and dispense around 12 prescriptions in less than a minute, which would reduce customers' waiting time significantly.

The Health Authority (DHA) said it plans to adopt the use of robot in all its hospitals soon.

The robot is one of the latest smart technologies adopted by the authority to meet the 2016-2021 strategy, which aims to achieve a "happy and healthy society," DHA said.

The has installed robots at several public places in order to be at the forefront of a digital economy within the Arab world.

Robots greet passengers at international airport and driverless cars are tested by the government in the Business Bay near the world's tallest tower Burj Khalifa.