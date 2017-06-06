TRENDING ON BS
Move to impose beef ban in Meghalaya 'false and malicious', says BJP
In UP, cattle slaughter, smuggling to be punishable under Gangster Act

To also be covered by the penal provisions of the National Security Act

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Those involved in cow slaughter and illegal transport of milch animals for slaughter will be booked under the stringent National Security Act and Gangsters Act in Uttar Pradesh.

The directive has been conveyed to all district police chiefs by the state Director General of Police (DGP) Sulkhan Singh.



"NSA and Gangsters Act is to be invoked against those involved in cow slaughter and trafficking of milch animals for slaughter," the DGP's order said.

