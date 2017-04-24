Incessant Pre-monsoon showers trigger landslides in Arunachal Pradesh

Heaps of debris carried by rainwater has blocked several stretches of the NH-415

Incessant rain over the past few days has triggered and flood-like situation in many parts of throwing normal life out of gear.



The continuous downpour has caused havoc in the state capital inundating a portion of the and causing in certain areas, official sources said today.



Three construction workers were killed in a landslide at Town under district on Saturday last.



The situation in various districts was also grim with reports of pouring in.



The water level of many major rivers and their tributaries has been rising considerably following incessant rain, the reports said.

