Inclusion, of a different kind: Employment opportunities for transgenders

When Goldman Sachs asked financial analyst Neelam Jain to present a social impact project for the company, little did the 22-year old know that it would be a turning point in her life. Jain prepared a project on the inclusion of the transgender community at workplaces — how they could be trained and prepared for different challenges.

The project did not finally make the cut, but it gave Jain, a commerce graduate from Chennai’s Stella Maris College, her calling: Doing something that would make a difference to the community. The result: PeriFerry was founded in May ...