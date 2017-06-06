Income Tax department fines Misa Bharti for not heeding to summons

The department on Tuesday fined chief Lalu Prasad's daughter Rs 10,000 for failing to appear before in connection with a benami property deals case and issued her fresh summons for June 12.

An official said, "We have issued her a show cause notice and also fresh summons for June 12."

The official said the department has slapped a penalty of Rs 10,000 on Bharti as she failed to depose before the tax agency.

Asked about the fresh summons, Bharti said from Patna over phone, "Whatever reply I have to give, I shall give to the department."

Earlier, the department had issued summons to Bharti on May 24 to appear before on June 6.

However, the Rajya Sabha member from Bihar sent her lawyer instead on Tuesday.

Her husband Shailesh Kumar has also been summoned to depose before the tax department officials on June 7.

On May 16, the Department had raided 22 places in and around Delhi in connection with alleged benami property deals involving and his children - Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav and

Besides the residence of the supremo, raids were also conducted at the residence of party MP P.C. Gupta as well as several businessmen and real estate agents in Delhi and Haryana's Gurugram and Rewari, in the wake of allegations by senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushil Kumar Modi.

Modi has alleged involvement of and his three children in corrupt land deals.

Benami means property without a name. In this kind of transaction the person who pays for the property does not buy under his/her own name.