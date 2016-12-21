TRENDING ON BS
TN: Swipe machines for LPG agents from Jan 1 to collect cash
Note ban: Income Tax department raids TN chief secy Rao's residence in Chennai

The raids at Rao's residences reportedly began at 5:30am although no seizure has been made, News18 said. The report added that the raid was conducted based on tip-offs from some road contractors.

The Income Tax department on Wednesday conducted a raid at Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary P. Rama Mohana Rao's residence in Anna Nagar, Chennai, media reports said.

As per media reports, the raids are in connection with Rao's alleged links sand mining baron Babu Sekar Reddy.


The raids at Rao's residences reportedly began at 5:30am although no seizure has been made, News18 said. The report added that the raid was conducted based on tip-offs from some road contractors.

According to reports, Rao had been under the I-T scanner for a while.

 The I-T department recently seized  177 kg of gold and cash amounting to Rs96 crore in withdrawn 500 and 1,000 rupee notes and Rs.34 crore in the new denomination from three businessmen — J. Shekhar Reddy, Srinivasalu and Prem. 

The Central Bureau of Investigation and ED have registered cases against Reddy as well as his two accomplices.

The big fish is said to be Reddy, a contractor and who has executed works for the Tamil Nadu government.

Rao was appointed  the chief secretary in June this year.
 

More details are awaited

